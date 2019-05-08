37-Year-Old Charlotte Hall Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident

On May 7, 2019, at approximately 10:20 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the reported single motor vehicle collision with entrapment in the 38600 block of Mt. Wolf Road in Charlotte Hall.

Upon arrival, a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder operated by Sergio Manuel Hernandez, 37 of Charlotte Hall, was found to have left the roadway and struck a tree. Hernandez, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, advised deputies on the scene he swerved to avoid striking deer, and his vehicle left the roadway.

Hernandez was flown to an area trauma center where he succumbed to his injuries.

At this time speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy First Class Jason Smith at (301) 475-4200 extension *2328 or by email at Jason.Smith@stmarysmd.com.

