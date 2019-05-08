Waldorf Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Argument Over Text Messages

On Saturday, April 17, 2019, a deputy from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stephen Ware Jr., 20, of Waldorf, and charged him with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault first-degree, assault second-degree, and reckless endangerment.

On April 13, 2019, police responded to a residence in Waldorf and spoke to an adult female victim told them, that during an argument about a text message at their home, Ware punched her in the throat and struck her numerous times in the head with his fists. She said he also struck her in the head with an unknown object causing a one-inch laceration on the right side of her head. She said Ware then pulled out a long rifle, pointed it at her and threatened to kill her.

Police located ammunition for a .223 on a stand in the bedroom of the home but believed Ware who fled prior to their arrival may still be in possession of the gun.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ware on April 14, 2019, and served on April 17, 2019.

Ware has since been released after posting a $10,000 bond and is due in court for a preliminary hearing on May 14, 2019.

