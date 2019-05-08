Two Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad Members inducted into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame

The Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Inc., is extremely proud to announce that two of its’ long-standing and dedicated members, Charles L. “Redtop” Henderson, and Blair Swann, have been inducted into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Annual Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Convention meeting held at the Ridge VFD in Ridge, MD.

Lyn Henderson joined the SDVFD&RS in 1970 as a junior member. He has been an active member with the Department for a total of 43 years.

During his tenure, Mr. Henderson has served diligently in every Fire Line Officer position to include Fire Lieutenant, Fire Captain, Deputy Fire Chief, Assistant Fire Chief, and Chief. He also served several years as a Fire Engineer and Water Supply Officer. He currently continues to serve as the Assistant Fire Chief, in charge of firefighting operations.

Mr. Henderson has also served for numerous years as a member of the Department Board of Directors, of which he also currently serves. He has served on numerous department committees and received various awards from the department, State of Maryland, and local government for his dedicated service, most recently the Chief’s Award for the year 2017.

Throughout the years, Mr. Henderson has maintained a presence of leadership and absolute dedication to the SDVFD&RS. He always has and continues to be a constant presence within the department.

And as if his own dedication were not enough, he inspired three of his sons, Danny, Dylan, and Cody to carry on his legacy into the future by joining the Department and serving as active, dedicated firefighters.

Mr. Robert B. “Blair” Swann Jr. joined the Department in 1975. He has been an active member for 36 years, having served in all Fire Line Officer roles to include Fire Lieutenant, Fire Captain, Deputy Fire Chief, Assistant Fire Chief, and Chief. He has also served as Chief Engineer, Fire Engineer, and Water Supply Officer.

He has also served as a member of Board of Directors for numerous years, and continues to currently serve in that role, as well as participating as a Fire Engineer.

Additionally, Mr. Swann has participated on numerous committees to include the Apparatus Review Committee, New Pumper Committee, Carnival Committee, Boat Committee, and currently the Club Fund Chairman.

Throughout the years, Mr. Swann has received numerous awards from the department to include Firefighter of the Year four times, President’s Award, Chief’s Award, numerous Top Runner awards, Top LOSAP Honors, and most recently he was a team member of a Life Saving Award that occurred in 2017. He was recently awarded by the SDVFD&RS, State of Maryland, and St. Mary’s County governments for 35 Distinguished Years of Service.

Mr. Swann continues to be a leader, mentor, and a continuous and enthusiastic presence among the membership, whether it be during emergency calls, fundraising events, public education, or other events.

He, like Mr. Henderson, has also continued the tradition by inspiring his son Robert B. “BJ” Swann III to join the department and serve the community.

Induction into the Southern Maryland Firemen’s Association Hall of Fame is a very prestigious honor, usually requiring many years of selfless and dedicated service by the individual not only within their respectful departments, but also at the county and tri-county levels. These two dedicated members have a combined service of over 79 years of devoted and faithful volunteer service to the SDVFD&RS and to their community.

The Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad is so proud to have these faithful citizens as members, and so excited and pleased to see them inducted into the SMVFA Hall of Fame.

“We salute you Sirs! A job well done!”

