Leadership Southern Maryland Welcomes Incoming Board President Samuel C. P. Baldwin, Jr.

Samuel C.P. Baldwin, Jr. hails from Baltimore but has called Hollywood, Maryland home for 35 years. He is a managing partner at The Law Offices of Baldwin, Briscoe & Steinmetz where he has a full-time practice concentrated in family law. Baldwin also oversees the development of the firm’s practice areas which include family matters, real estate, criminal and civil litigation, estate planning and administration, as well as government contracting, security clearance issues and associated business matters.

After living in St. Mary’s County for over 3 decades, Baldwin thought he knew everything there was to know about his community. What could Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM) possibly have to offer him? As it turns out, a great deal. “The nine-month LSM program more fully immersed me in the Southern Maryland community,” Baldwin said. “LSM took my localized St. Mary’s County knowledge and expanded it to Charles and Calvert Counties.” In addition, Baldwin was appreciative of the new layer of connectivity that LSM afforded him. “I had nine months of intensive interaction with 30 like-minded classmates; something that would not have happened otherwise,” he explained. “My LSM experience helped me better connect with others who share a drive to contribute to Southern Maryland.”

Community involvement is key for Baldwin who has served as the chairman of numerous community advisory boards. He has over 25 years of youth soccer coaching and Sunday School teaching experience. He has also guided the St. Mary’s Ryken mock trial team to the state final rounds 4 times over the last 10 years. Baldwin served as president of the Historic St. Mary’s City Foundation where he created their signature summer event, Beer Fest and is an active volunteer for Historic Sotterly. Add involvement in several local political campaigns over the years and work on his online history of St. Mary’s County, “The John Hanson Briscoe Historical Project,” into the mix, and there’s no denying that Baldwin has a passion for his community. He credits all of this volunteerism with preparing him for his next adventure as incoming president of Leadership Southern Maryland. Baldwin’s one-year term begins in June.

Even when Baldwin takes time to recharge, his favorite way to escape is evidence of his love of Southern Maryland. He and his wife live on a family farm and landscape approximately 20 acres of land that boasts an orchard and maze, chickens, and a 200-year old barn which they’ve saved from dilapidation. Baldwin finds working on the property and seeing the fruits of his labors brings a sense of contentment. Making Southern Maryland a better place to live is a theme that carries throughout Baldwin’s life and career from the region as a whole down to his own piece of paradise.