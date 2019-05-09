Calvert Hospice Announces VA Benefits Educational Seminar and Offers Opportunities for Consultation with VA Representatives

May 9, 2019

Calvert Hospice is pleased to provide educational seminars to our community. Attendees will learn about topics that impact end-of-life care for patients and their families. Sessions are designed to encourage group discussion. Our next seminar is entitled “VA Benefits” and will be held on June 11, 2019 from 1:00 – 2:30 pm. Calvert Hospice will provide refreshments. The seminar is free.

The location for this educational seminar will be SpringHill Suites in Prince Frederick (75 Sherry Lane). 

Presenters: VBA Benefits Representatives from the Veterans Administration

The seminar will include discussion about eligibility for veteran’s benefits and types of benefits (financial payments, long-term care, home care, funeral expenses, medical equipment). We are also able to offer participants an opportunity to meet with VBA Representatives in one-on-one consultations. Consultations need to be scheduled ahead of time, so please call early to schedule yours!

Contact Peggy Braham at 410-535-0892 or pbraham@calverthospice.org for more information or to schedule your free one-on-one consultation with a representative.  

To register, visit our website at: http://calverthospice.org/education-seminars/

