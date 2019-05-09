Johnnie Mae Hawkins, 74 of Scotland, MD, passed away on May 3, 2019. Johnnie was born in Valdosta, GA on October 6, 1944 to Johnnie Willie Simmons and Louisa Thomas Simmons. She was the second of ten children born to Mr. & Mrs. Simmons. Johnnie attended Jarboesville School, which was later named George Washington Carver School. In school, Johnnie enjoyed archery. During her high school years in the summer months, Johnnie was employed by the Charlie Davis Crab House on Wynne Road in Ridge, MD. She graduated from George Washington Carver School in 1962. After graduating, Johnnie was hired as one of the first black waitresses at the Rexall Drugstore in Lexington Park, MD.

She was employed there for about three years before being hired by Galley 5 on the Patuxent River Naval Air Station as a “Salad Maker.” In addition to serving in the food industry, Johnnie also cleaned apartments and homes. Johnnie was the love of Henry’s life. Although they met in first grade and went to the same high school, they never dated until she was employed at the Galley 5. They dated for a couple of years and were married on May 18, 1966. From their union, came three children, Andra, Arline and Darius, who loved her dearly. Johnnie was their biggest supporter and encourager. She always had her children’s back. She was a tremendous education advocate. In fact, her children attribute a piece of each of their degrees and certifications to her support and encouragement. Johnnie had many passions, but her greatest involved cooking, children, family and friends, and the door-to-door ministry. She loved to cook; she was known for her fried chicken, potato salad, and pigs’ feet. She was the “Soul Food Queen!” Johnnie loved children and was known for spoiling her own children and everybody else’s children. In particular, she doted on her only grandchild, Kalista, and her niece, Stevie-Mari. Johnnie was a true care giver. Johnnie was totally family oriented.

She enjoyed attending and hosting family reunions, talking on the phone to keep in touch with everyone, and serving as “The Boss” or “The Director” of the Simmons and Hawkins Families. Johnnie was the glue of her friendship circle. She kept in contact with many of her high school friends right up to the time of her death. Johnnie was a very discerning person. She was very perceptive of the needs of others, and she lived the Golden Rule: Do unto others as you would have others do unto you. Regardless of how she felt, even when she was sick, she put the needs of others before her own. She wanted to make sure that everyone was taken care of. Johnnie was not a stranger to anyone whom she met. In fact, she treated everyone like a blood relative. She always greeted people with a smile on her face. She had a listening ear. You could talk to her about everything, and she would keep it to herself. She was just a kind hearted person. Johnnie was a devout Jehovah’s Witness. She was baptized on August 22, 1964 in College Park, MD. She loved being with her spiritual “family of friends.” She cherished the moments that she spent with each one of them.

Johnnie’s hope was in the Resurrection. This life to her was not the real life; she looked forward to a future life where she would not have to experience sickness, disappointment or frustration. She looked forward to a time where sickness, death and aging would no longer plague mankind based on Revelation 21: 3-4.

Johnnie was predeceased by her parents and one of her sisters, Cathy Louise Simmons. Johnnie leaves to grieve her death her husband of 52 years, Raymond Henry Hawkins, Scotland, MD; her three children, Andra Kosigyn Hawkins (Kasha), Glen Burnie, MD; Rita Arline Hawkins, Lexington Park, MD; and Darius Nichole Hawkins (Christy), Leonardtown, MD; and her grandchild, Kalista Mae Hawkins (Erin), Leonardtown, MD. Johnnie is also survived by eight siblings: Annie Lou McCarty, Lexington Park, MD; Joyce Hayes, Suitland, MD; Maxine McDaniel (Aaron), Atlanta, GA; William Simmons, Lexington Park, MD; Sarah Turner, Dallas, TX; Joseph Simmons (Barbara), Columbia, SC; Dorene Adams (Evrette), Lanham, MD; and Carolyn Dyson (Carlton), Lexington Park, MD. Johnnie also leaves to mourn her death a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Visitation will be at 10 am until time of service at 11 am on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 20770 Seth Ct, Callaway, MD. Interment at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.