Joshua Lorenzo Williams. entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 3, 2019. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 10:30 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at First National Deliverance Center 5400 D. St. SE Washington, DC Internment will be on Saturday May 25, 2019 at St. James Episcopal Church Cemetery in Warfield, Va.

