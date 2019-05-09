David Robert “Dave” Oliver, Sr., 99, of Solomons, MD and formerly of Lake of the Woods, Locust Grove, VA, passed away on May 4, 2019 at the Asbury-Solomons Health Care Center. Born March 6, 1920 in Burlington, NJ, he was the son of the late Shreve “Roger” Oliver and Amelia Roberta (Dunn) Oliver. Dave graduated from Burlington High School in 1936, Peddie School in 1937, and from Swarthmore College in 1941. He married his wife, Charlotte Marie (Bolgiano) Oliver on August 16, 1941 in Towson, MD. Dave served in the U.S. Army from May 7, 1943 until February 4, 1946. During his service, he received the European Service Medal and the WWII Victory Medal. Dave was a Petroleum Economist with Atlantic Refining Company and the U.S. Department of Energy and enjoyed tennis and woodworking.

Dave is survived by his children, Charlotte Diane Davies (Hugh) of Lusby, MD, David Robert Oliver, Jr. (Gay) of Indian Land, SC, Bruce Richard Oliver (Kristi) of Fairfax Station, VA, Elizabeth Anne Mariani of Chesapeake, VA and Michael Preston Oliver (Ilene) of Aurora, CO; fourteen grandchildren; twenty eight great-grandchildren; and brother, Philip Richard Oliver of Hainsport, NJ. He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Bolgiano Oliver on January 11, 2013; and his siblings, Jane Oliver Newberry and S. Roger Oliver.

Family will receive friends on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Rausch Funeral Home, Lusby, MD from 9:30 – 10:30 am. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am at Middleham Chapel in Lusby, MD, followed by a reception in Smith Hall. Contributions may be made to Middleham & St. Peter’s Parish, 10210 H.G. Trueman Road, Lusby, MD 20657, Asbury-Solomons Benevolent Care Fund, Attn: Heather Mattingly, 11100 Asbury Circle, Solomons, MD 20688 or Calvert Hospice, P.O. Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.