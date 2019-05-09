Daniel Ignatius Ridgell, 74, of California, MD passed away on May 3, 2019 at Johns Hopkins Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Dan was born on June 15, 1944 in Ridge, MD to the late Edward Abell Ridgell and Agnes Lucille (Hammett) Ridgell.

Dan was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He started early working for different ones in the HVAC Industry until starting Ridgell Burner Service in 1974. He would continue his career opening Ridgell Service Center in the late 70’s to early 80’s. As that didn’t seem to be enough, Dan went on to open Ridgell Oil Company in 1982. Dan worked on furnaces/boilers, drove the oil truck for home deliveries and went on to drive his Peterbilt transporting his own oil/gas. Dan truly loved his customers; it didn’t matter what time day or night he would always carry on a conversation with them. He didn’t get a chance to retire however work wasn’t work to him, it was doing what he loved the most.

When Dan would take a break from working 24/7, you could find him vacationing with his family in Maine. He loved Maine so much, he purchased a farm in North Whitefield Maine in the early 2000’s. Dan enjoyed working, crabbing, fishing, riding his Harley, and dancing. Dad loved every minute he spent with his children and their families. He was known as Grandfather to all the grandkids and great grandkids.

He is survived by his children, Daniello M. Lacey, of California, MD, Luvina M. Lacey (Norman), of Leonardtown, MD, Andrea R. Ridgell (Douglas Hunter), of Lusby, MD, and Kimberly M. Dove, of California, MD; siblings, Mary Jane Bowles, of Mechanicsville, MD, Ralph Ridgell, of Mechanicsville, MD, William Ridgell, of California, MD, Orem Ridgell, of Clements, MD, Lucy Caton, of Mechanicsville, MD, and Jodi Bates, of New Lebanon, NY; grandchildren, Brittany, Courtney, Gwendolyn, Thomas Lacey, CJ Dean Jr., Korie Hunter, Charity Phetteplace, Riley Smith, Arabella Garrison; and great grandchildren, Aaliyah, Janiah Dickens and Carter Buckler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Cody Michael Lacey and brothers, Louis A. Ridgell and Alfred W. Ridgell.

Family will receive friends for Dan’s Life Celebration Visitation on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 29119 Point Lookout Road, Morganza, MD 20660. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown.

Pallbearers will be Charles Dean, Jr., Thomas Lacey, Stephen Murphy, Gregory Deavers, Joseph Longley, Eddie Quade, Bill Nash, and Alfredo Metra.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Johns Hopkins Hospital, 750 East Pratt Street, 17th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202, or the Cody Michael Lacey Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 716, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. in Leonardtown, MD.