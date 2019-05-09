Sonja Jean “Sunny” Wallace, 47, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on May 6, 2019 at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.

She was born on March 24, 1972 in Leonardtown, MD to Barbara Clarke of Hollywood, MD and Michael Norris of Sunset Beach, NC.

Sunny is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and a 1990 graduate of Leonardtown High School. On July 31, 1994, she married her beloved husband, Clifford Wallace in Las Vegas, NV. Together they celebrated over 24 wonderful years of marriage. She was employed for many years as a dedicated administrative assistant with various government contractors, with the last company being Wyle. She enjoyed taking vacations to visit family, especially to Myrtle Beach, NC. Her other hobbies included crocheting, in which she made beautiful scarfs, blankets and hats. Her family was her greatest pride and joy, and she enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her children.

In addition to her beloved husband, Sunny is also survived by her children, Kylie Jean Wallace and Garrett Michael Wallace, both of Leonardtown, MD; Brian Norris (Jen) of Hollywood, MD; her in-laws, Charles Grant and Nita Wallace of Hollywood, MD, her brother-in-law, Grant Wallace. (Fay) of Hollywood, MD; her sister-in-law, Donna Shaffer (C.W.) of Leonardtown, MD; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

All services will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. in Leonardtown, MD.