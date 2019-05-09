Diane Rae Bryant of Leonardtown, Maryland passed away on May 4th at the Hospice House.

She was born on November 10, 1944 in Washington DC to the late Russell Sweeney and Jessie Sweeney; survived by her three brothers; Gary Sweeney of Florida (Joyce), Jerry Sweeney of Frederick, MD (Mary) and Larry Sweeney of Berwyn Heights, MD.

She was an amazing and devoted wife and mother. Diane enjoyed being able to be a stay home mother and raise her children. She was a gentle and loving person allows finding the good in everyone and everything.

Diane was married to the late William T. Bryant Sr. Together they celebrated 44 years of wonderful marriage together.

Diane is survived by her three children William T. Bryant Jr (Michelle) of Prince Frederick, Tracy Preller (Jay) of Pasadena, MD and Matthew Bryant Sr (Bonnie) of Leonardtown, MD; her grandchildren: Kenneth William Bryant, Diane Marie Bryant, Ellie Brower, Samantha Brower, Matthew T. Bryant Jr, Ashley Ballenger, Taylor Bryant, Aprile Preller; and her great grandchildren: Kamron Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Mahya Thomas, Jr Thomas, Diamond Estep and Eric Estep.

Family will receive friends on May 13th at 10:00 to 11:00am with funeral services following by Deacon Bill Kyte of Immaculate Conception Church, Mechanicsville, MD at 11:00am at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow immediately at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements made by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.