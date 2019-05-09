Ardith Rae Young (Decker), 65, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on April, 26, 2019, from complications of diabetes at the Fort Washington Medical Center in Fort Washington, MD. Ardith was a well-regarded stained glass artist in St. Mary’s County, MD, known for her beautiful three-dimensional hand-built glass ship replicas.

A long-time member of the St. Mary’s Craft Guild, Ardith was an enthusiastic supporter of local artisans and artists markets. Ardith also worked for more than 20 years in senior care and was a strong advocate for senior services.

Born in Philadelphia, PA, as the eldest sibling of a pack of four “air force brats,” Ardith travelled the United States, Canada, Europe, and South Africa, but chose to call St. Mary’s County home  “where we have the best tomatoes and corn-on-the-cob”  with her soulmate husband, David Andrew Young (June 18, 1948 – July 20, 2014) and their beloved dogs.

Ardith was a lover of travel, fine-dining, stained glass working, music, artistic endeavors of a wide variety, and cooking. She loved spending time with her family at her lake house retreat in Pennsylvania, playing games and hosting large family events. She enjoyed her many food-and-wine adventures with David before his heartbreaking death in 2014.

Although sometimes gruff in demeanor, no one could fault her huge generous heart, and her quick willingness to help her friends and family in times of need. She was a no nonsense, hard-working, and thoughtful woman; a matriarch whose depth of kindness knew no limits and who took great pride in her family’s accomplishments.

We encounter so many characters in our lives, but very few make as significant an impact as Ardith. Her strength, fortitude, and creativity will be greatly missed. Her amazing sense of independence and strong sense of conviction made her uniquely and unapologetically Ardith.

She is predeceased by her mother, Sharon Decker (Sumner), her siblings Daniel Decker and Michelle Decker, and her beloved husband of 43 years, David Andrew Young. She is survived by her beloved daughters Heather Lynn Young and Anthea Michelle Young; as well as her father Charles William Decker, Jr., and her brother Charles William Decker, III; her nephews PJ Stamey, Paul Stamey, and Andrew Stamey, and their children Devin Rice, Shane Stamey, and Brooklyn Stamey; her nephew Daniel Decker, Jr, and niece Lindsey Decker and her son Kam. She is also survived by her loving cousins and extended family across Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New York.

At Ardith’s request, there will be no funeral services conducted on her behalf; however, the family requests that those who wish to honor Ardith to offer contributions in her name to the Hospice house of St. Mary’s County at https://www.medstarhealth.org/st-marys/hospice of stmarys/pages/default.aspx or to cancer research at http://www.cancer.org/donate.

