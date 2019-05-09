Rupert Dalrymple, 98

Rupert Dalrymple, age 98 of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away on May 3, 2019. Rupert was born on December 20 1920 to the Archibald A. Dalrymple and Sarah Frances Seawell in Lee County, North Carolina.

Rupert worked for the Glenn L. Martin Company in Baltimore, Maryland before and after serving in the Army of the United States, Company A 343rd Engineer Regiment. He retired from the Maryland State Police, Department of Transportation where he worked as a Truck Patrolman.

In addition to his parents, Rupert was also predeceased by his brothers, Paul Dalrymple, Le Roy Dalrymple, Wesley Dalrymple, and Wilson Dalrymple and his sisters, Mary Esther Simpson, Myrtle Ray Glass, and Flossie Crayton.

Rupert is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Rachel; his nephews, Robert Dalrymple, Clyde Dalrymple, Archie Lee Dalrymple, Ernest Dalrymple, Paul W. Crayton, Jr., Frank Crayton, and John B. Glass, Jr.; and his nieces, Onetta Belk, Sarah Godfrey, Judith Hamilton, Deborah Crayton, and Karen Dalrymple.

The family will receive family and friends for Rupert’s Life Celebration on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 12 PM until time of Funeral Service at 1PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions in Rupert’s name are asked to the Salvation Army (12025 Trade Zone Court, Waldorf, Maryland 20601) or Hospice of Charles County (2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603).