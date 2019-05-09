Ocie Imogene “Jean” Turner, 93, of La Plata, MD, died peacefully on May 3, 2019.

Jean was born on August 5, 1925 in Graham, Virginia, to the late Elzie W. Heldreth and Ocie N. Heldreth. She is predeceased by her husband William L. Turner, Sr., and her sister Lora Richardson.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Hedrick (George); granddaughters Jennifer Hedrick and Susan Larson (Neil); great-grandson Zachary Larson and great-granddaughter Kaitlyn Larson.

She is also survived by stepson William L. Turner, Jr. (Mary Ann); step-grandsons William L. Turner, III (Teresa), Keith Turner (Cindy), Timothy Turner (Colleen), and step-granddaughter Michelle Vaughn; and step-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, 10am – 11am, with a funeral service to immediately follow, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.