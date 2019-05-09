Frank Ellsworth Geib, 83

Frank Ellsworth Geib, age 83 of Newburg, Maryland, died May 4, 2019. He was born in Washington, DC on December 21, 1935.

Frank graduated from the University of Maryland in 1962 with a BS in Physics and from the College of Southern Maryland in 2010 at the age of 75 with an AA in Art and was inducted into Phi Theta Kappa.

After working as a draftsman through college, he went to work for the Department of the Navy at the David Taylor Model Basin (now Naval Ship Research and Development Center, NSRDC). He retired from there in 1996.

He was extremely active in the Lions Club in both Rockville and La Plata. He was Lion of the Year in 1991-1992, President of the Rockville Chapter from 1992–1994, Lion of the Year in 1999-2000, and President of the La Plata Chapter. He received numerous awards from the Lions for his service to the community, including the highest award possible from the Lions – the Melvin Jones Fellow in 1993 and 1999. He also worked as the editor of the La Plata Lions newsletter.

While working at the Lions Club in Rockville, he started the Rockville Lions Train Show. This annual fundraising event has grown into a major event under his leadership. He was very active in various local model train groups including the Z-Scale model group.

His wife, Hazel, dragged him into the antique hobby when they moved to La Plata. He became active in the American Antique Arts Association and worked as the editor of their newsletter.

He was the son of Frank Ellsworth Geib, Sr. and Margaret Marie Butler. In addition to his parents, he is also predeceased by his wives, Marguerite Ann Geib and Hazel Mitchell Geib and his sister, Margaret Louise (Peggy) Dodson.

Frank is survived by his daughter, Laurie and husband, Michael; his son, John and wife, Lucy; his step-sons, Eddie Reid and wife, Mellissa, and Michael Reid; his brother, Carl Geib; his grandkids, Hollie, Joey, Christopher, Ryan, Brice, Colin, and Kaleigh; and two great grandkids.

Visitation on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 5-8PM and where Funeral Services and a Lions Club Service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 12PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5630 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1PM at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, Maryland 20906.

Memorial contributions in Frank’s name are asked to La Plata Lions Club (PO Box 1228, La Plata, Maryland 20646) or Rockville Lions Club (PO Box 1252, Rockville, Maryland 20849).