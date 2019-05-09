Marcia Elisabet Kubick, 65

Marcia Elisabet Kubick, age 65 of Indian Head, Maryland died May 4, 2019 at the Charles County Hospice House in Waldorf, Maryland.

Marcia was a Secretary with the Department of the Navy for 30 years and was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pomfret, Maryland. She enjoyed collecting teddy bears. She was a fan Charles and St. Mary’s counties baseball leagues and the Blue Crabs baseball team and the Washington Redskins football team. She was also a volunteer at the front desk of the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland and a member of the Parish Council at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

She was the daughter of Richard Moure, Sr. and Nicolina Leone Moure. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her brother-in-law, Jack Eck.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Michael Edward Kubick; her brother, Richard Moure, Jr. (Jan); her sisters, Carol Eck and Terri Oestringer (Pete); her nephews, Andrew, John, Mark, David, Phillip, and Curtis; and her nieces, Stephanie, Christine, Susan, and Nicole.

Visitation on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 9:30-11AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 4590 St. Joseph Way, Pomfret, Maryland 20675. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.