UPDATE: Prince George’s County Man Sentenced to 22 Years in Federal Prison for Sex Trafficking of a Minor

Previously Convicted Sex Offender Paid a 14-Year-Old Girl for Sex, and Produced a Video of the Victim Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct

UPDATE 2/28/2020: U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake today sentenced Rody L. Bowden, age 41, of Prince George’s County, Maryland, to 22 years in federal prison, followed by lifetime supervised release, on the charge of sex trafficking of a minor. Bowden was a registered sex offender at the time of the offense and will be required to continue to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur and Special Agent in Charge John Eisert of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

“This is an egregious case because the defendant was already a twice-convicted sex offender and his victim was a 14-year old child,” said U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. “Rody Bowden will now serve 22 years in federal prison, where there are no suspended sentences and no parole – ever. This sentence sends a powerful message that the sex trafficking of children will not be tolerated in Maryland.”

“This man—already a two-time sex offender—exploited and trafficked a child,” said John Eisert, HSI Baltimore special agent in charge. “HSI is committed to finding and investigating predators like him so they can no longer harm our communities’ most vulnerable members—its children.”

According to Bowden’s plea agreement, in late 2016 and early 2017, Bowden engaged in commercial sex acts with a 14-year-old ninth-grade student, including in Anne Arundel County motel rooms. On January 4, 2017, Bowden recorded a video of the victim engaged in oral sex with him. The next day, Bowden created an account on a streaming pornographic website and uploaded the video to his account, where it could be viewed by all of Bowden’s followers on the site. On September 4, 2017, Bowden e-mailed a copy of the video to another account that he controlled.

Bowden was previously required to register as a sex offender, stemming from two convictions for third-degree sex offenses in Prince George’s County and Charles County. Bowden has been detained since his arrest.

This case was investigated by the Maryland Human Trafficking Task Force, formed in 2007 to discover and rescue victims of human trafficking while identifying and prosecuting offenders. Members include federal, state and local law enforcement, as well as victim service providers and local community members. For more information about the Maryland Human Trafficking Task Force, please visit http://www.justice.gov/usao/md/priorities_human.html.

Report suspected instances of human trafficking to HSI’s tip line at 866-DHS-2ICE (1-866-347-2423) or by completing its online tip form. Both are staffed around the clock by investigators.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended HSI for its work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers, who prosecuted the case.



