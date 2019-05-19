UPDATE: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Release Statement on Arrest of Armed Bank Robber

UPDATE 5/19/2019 @ 11:30 a.m.: Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office spent countless hours over the past two weeks exploring all leads to apprehend the suspect in the PNC Bank Robbery that took place on May 9, 2019 in Owings, MD. Detectives were able to determine a suspect using all available technology in law enforcement investigations.

Leads took Detectives to Donald Edward Rankin, 63 of Lexington Park, who has a lengthy criminal history to include illegal narcotic use and sexual abuse of a minor where he was currently wanted through a neighboring jurisdiction.

The investigation took detectives and members of the warrant apprehension unit to a hotel in Prince George’s County on May 18, 2019 where the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Rankin was processed and charged with Armed Robbery, 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, Illegal Handgun Possession and Theft Over $1500. Rankin and is being held at the Calvert County Detention Center on a No Bond Status pending an additional bond review on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Detectives would like to thank the community for their assistance in this investigation and the many leads that were sent.

UPDATE 5/19/2019 @ 9:30 a.m.: The Owings PNC Bank robber was apprehended and arrested last night. Calvert County Sheriff’s Office detectives followed up on leads culminating in the arrest. The suspect has two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor through St. Mary’s County and Armed Robbery through Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. More details will be forthcoming.

5/9/2019: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance to help identify the Owings PNC Bank Robbery suspect. Disregard white Ford truck. The vehicle has been located. If you have any information, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.

5/9/2019 @ 10:35 a.m.: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released an advisory telling citizens to avoid the area of the PNC Bank in Owings.

Police are responding to and investigating a bank robbery that occurred before 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Police say the bank robbery suspect is a white male in his 60’s wearing a red plaid shirt armed with a handgun.

He was last seen heading North on Route 4 in a white 2-door Ford pickup truck with a white cap over the bed





