UPDATE: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Release Statement on Arrest of Armed Bank Robber

May 19, 2019
Donald Edward Rankin, 63 of Lexington Park

UPDATE 5/19/2019 @ 11:30 a.m.: Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office spent countless hours over the past two weeks exploring all leads to apprehend the suspect in the PNC Bank Robbery that took place on May 9, 2019 in Owings, MD. Detectives were able to determine a suspect using all available technology in law enforcement investigations.

Leads took Detectives to Donald Edward Rankin, 63 of Lexington Park, who has a lengthy criminal history to include illegal narcotic use and sexual abuse of a minor where he was currently wanted through a neighboring jurisdiction.

The investigation took detectives and members of the warrant apprehension unit to a hotel in Prince George’s County on May 18, 2019 where the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Rankin was processed and charged with Armed Robbery, 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, Illegal Handgun Possession and Theft Over $1500. Rankin and is being held at the Calvert County Detention Center on a No Bond Status pending an additional bond review on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Detectives would like to thank the community for their assistance in this investigation and the many leads that were sent.

UPDATE 5/19/2019 @ 9:30 a.m.: The Owings PNC Bank robber was apprehended and arrested last night. Calvert County Sheriff’s Office detectives followed up on leads culminating in the arrest. The suspect has two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor through St. Mary’s County and Armed Robbery through Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. More details will be forthcoming.

5/9/2019: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance to help identify the Owings PNC Bank Robbery suspect. Disregard white Ford truck. The vehicle has been located. If you have any information, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.

5/9/2019 @ 10:35 a.m.: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released an advisory telling citizens to avoid the area of the PNC Bank in Owings.

Police are responding to and investigating a bank robbery that occurred before 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Police say the bank robbery suspect is a white male in his 60’s wearing a red plaid shirt armed with a handgun.

He was last seen heading North on Route 4 in a white 2-door Ford pickup truck with a white cap over the bed

96 Responses to UPDATE: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Release Statement on Arrest of Armed Bank Robber

  1. Wiggy on May 9, 2019 at 11:17 am

    Must need the money to keep the farm.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on May 9, 2019 at 11:25 am

    Leave him alone, he just needs to pay for his healthcare.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on May 10, 2019 at 7:38 am

      Uhh No –

      looks like he chose to buy a gun instead of paying his healthcare premiums.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on May 10, 2019 at 4:39 pm

        Haha thank you for saying it for me.

        Reply
      • Anonymous on May 11, 2019 at 12:52 pm

        Both of you are idiots of you didn’t see the sarcasm LMAO. And he’s had that gun for years and years i’m sure.

        Reply
        • Anonymous on May 13, 2019 at 7:29 am

          Oh – you got your feelings hurt, in being out-posted.

          “It was sarcasm” is all you got? How Weak.

          Couldn’t care less how long he has had the gun.

          He is a thief – and he will be convicted as such.

          Reply
          • Anonymous on May 14, 2019 at 4:44 pm

            Does the truth hurt? Again, you’re an idiot.

  3. Anonymous on May 9, 2019 at 11:43 am

    Go pops.lol

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on May 9, 2019 at 11:46 am

    Hope no one was hurt! But, won’t be long now, they’ll have him before today is even over…… sad, really.

    Reply
    • Caller No 9 on May 10, 2019 at 8:59 am

      Well, yesterday is over soooo…

      Reply
  5. It's Me on May 9, 2019 at 12:01 pm

    If somebody would have knocked his glasses off it would have been over. Thick as pop bottle bottoms!

    Reply
  6. Pete on May 9, 2019 at 12:03 pm

    Slick get away pops. Probably locked up already.

    Reply
  7. Nancy on May 9, 2019 at 12:22 pm

    Oh he is so busted! Someone has to recognize this man and his truck. lol

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on May 9, 2019 at 12:34 pm

    daddy, I know it’s you

    Reply
  9. Anonymous on May 9, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    Hopefully that gun will misfire and blow his dinky little manhood off. People like him who are willing to terrorize innocent people due to their own failures in life are worthless and don’t deserve to live in civilized society. If he is in his 60’s he does not deserve to ever leave prison alive once he is caught. Odds are he will be caught, the FBI will take over the investigation and most of the time they get their man.

    Reply
    • Harry Callahan on May 9, 2019 at 10:06 pm

      Agree with most of your statement, but it’s not the FBI’s jurisdiction, and that’s a good thing because they rarely get their man. They are usually tipped off by local LE or citizens. They were tipped off multiple times by multiple people about Cruz and did nothing to prevent the Parkland school shooting. I hear they are pretty good at getting illegal FISA warrants though.

      Disclaimer: Most FBI agents and personnel are good, legitimate people but the Bureau needs to purge itself of political punks.
      They heed a net, straight jacket, and Pulp Fiction gag ball for Homey Comey, but I’ll settle for the cuffs that should be comin’
      soon.

      Reply
      • Harry Callahan on May 9, 2019 at 10:07 pm

        need

        Reply
        • Anonymous on May 10, 2019 at 6:23 am

          You tell em, Harry!

          Damn right.

          Reply
      • Anonymous on May 10, 2019 at 6:16 am

        Bank robberies are federal crimes genius. The FBI has jurisdiction over EVERY bank robbery in the United States and their territories.

        Reply
        • Harry Callahan on May 10, 2019 at 6:59 pm

          They have authority because banks are federally insured,and part of the Federal Reserve System, but you usually won’t see them investigate little mom & pop (pun intended) bank robberies, and if they do, it is usually in an assist or joint investigation role with LE of that jurisdiction. And then they give Local LE juris-DIC-tion alright. ATF regulates all FFL licensed businesses but it is the State Police that do inspections. Don’t hold your breath waiting for them to
          investigate this one, it ain’t the movies and Pacino won’t be chasin’ pops down.

          Reply
          • Truthteller on May 11, 2019 at 12:58 pm

            Well either way you’re wrong Mr.Knowitall because FBI does have jurisdiction.

        • Harry Callahan on May 10, 2019 at 8:38 pm

          And as you can read, if you have any info you call the Sheriff’s Dept. not the FBI, Brainiac.

          Reply
      • Anonymous on May 11, 2019 at 6:09 am

        I disagree with all of your statement…

        Reply
        • Harry Callahan on May 12, 2019 at 11:21 am

          Of course you do, you’re a clueless liberal.

          Reply
  10. DR. DRE on May 9, 2019 at 1:08 pm

    GOTTA PAY THEM AARP DUES! C’MON POP POP! HAHAHAHA

    Reply
  11. Publius on May 9, 2019 at 1:26 pm

    Magic Mike, why don’t you use those tag readers? It’s how you sold them to a gullible (or complicit) Board of County Commissioners.

    Reply
    • SBD on May 9, 2019 at 9:24 pm

      Those tag readers did lead to the capture of the pair that robbed the Fastop in Dunkirk, August 31, 2018. Pops might not have gone that way.

      Reply
  12. JR on May 9, 2019 at 1:52 pm

    That S.S check just wasn’t cutting it thank god no one was hurt.

    Reply
    • Anon on May 10, 2019 at 6:29 am

      Hurt?

      How about traumatized?

      Don’t you think those tellers were “changed” by some thug threatening their lives with a handgun?

      This isn’t some cute little pops stunt – this is a heartless criminal that needs puttin AWAY for life!

      And one more thing, my God uses a capital “G” when spelling His name. It indicates His supremacy over the fake ones that the foreigners have brought in.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on May 11, 2019 at 6:17 pm

        Oh boo hoo they’ll get over it.

        Reply
        • Anonymous on May 13, 2019 at 7:39 am

          You are the typical county boy fool who claims he knows so much about everything but always wets himself when everyone finds out he’s actually just a panty-waist cry baby himself.

          You know NOTHING.

          Tellers who go through an armed robbery can take years to get around its trauma.

          Just like you – when the school boys punched your lights out because you ran your mouth out of turn, like a disrespectful child. Same as you are now.

          Reply
  13. Anonymous on May 9, 2019 at 2:06 pm

    What do you think he needed money for? A new hip?

    Reply
  14. anaymous on May 9, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    Although the images are fairly decent, can’t they use high definition cameras so you can at least read the hat? Seem rather poor quality. Hope no one was hurt.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on May 11, 2019 at 1:04 pm

      It says Matthews it’s a bow company, that’s all I’ll shoot.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on May 11, 2019 at 1:18 pm

      It’s a Matthews hat, a bow company.

      Reply
  15. Anonymous on May 9, 2019 at 3:23 pm

    He’s wearing a mask

    Reply
    • Anonymous on May 9, 2019 at 9:11 pm

      You can tell he’s wearing a mask, my point is why are the video stills such poor quality? It’s the 21st century

      Reply
      • Anon on May 10, 2019 at 6:36 am

        Same reason bank tellers are so under-paid.

        Banking institutions are tight-wads!

        They worship that dollar, can’t bare to spend it.

        Looked at your banking interest accumulated lately?

        Ha! Better rates under your mattress!

        This will change when Trump gets through with the crooked Fed Reserve……….MAGA!

        WWG1WGA !!

        Reply
        • Ryan on May 11, 2019 at 5:47 am

          A bank teller’s job is technical in nature how?

          Reply
          • Anonymous on May 13, 2019 at 7:45 am

            So in your mind, only tech jobs are worthy of higher pay.

            Got it. Responsibility, risk, finances are to be looked down on if compared to “technical” stuff. Like getting the degree – it definitely made us all worth more, as human beings. Without one, toss em a bone and spit on them.

  16. old man on May 9, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    DAMN! HE LOOKS ABOUT 100.

    Reply
  17. Anonymous on May 9, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    Damn, is that Grandpa!

    Reply
  18. Phil Phelton on May 9, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    Grandpa had bills that needed to be paid . . . TODAY !! Grandpa, you should’ve gone to bingo instead.

    Reply
  19. Bill on May 9, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    I think it is Joe Biden.

    Reply
    • SBD on May 9, 2019 at 9:34 pm

      No, remember Lunch bucket Joe said “just get a shotgun”, and right after he said that Aaron Alexis killed 12 people with a shotgun at NAVSEA HQ in the Navy Yard. It was after he said “3 letter word- JOBS”. Besides, Pops wasn’t creepily smelling anyone’s hair.

      Reply
      • It's Me on May 10, 2019 at 12:18 pm

        “…It was after he said “3 letter word- JOBS”.

        Let’s count: J=1 O=2 B=3 S=4 That would be a 4 letter word.

        Reply
        • SBD on May 10, 2019 at 7:29 pm

          Yes, that’s exactly the point of the statement and exactly what he said.(That’s why it’s in quotes) Have you never heard his statement or are you just pointing out the obvious? Yes it’s a 4 letter word, Biden failed to realize that.

          Reply
  20. Anonymous on May 9, 2019 at 5:20 pm

    Thug. String him up!

    Reply
  21. Anonymous on May 9, 2019 at 6:05 pm

    When you got nothing, you got nothing to lose….or something like that.

    Reply
    • Bob Dylan on May 10, 2019 at 6:40 am

      “….He calls ya, you can’t refuse….”

      Reply
  22. Dumbest Man on URF on May 9, 2019 at 6:51 pm

    Mother’s Day is approaching and he was desperate to finally get his mother something really special so she would always think of him.

    What a sweet thought.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on May 9, 2019 at 7:02 pm

      Lmfao

      Reply
    • Anonymous on May 9, 2019 at 10:05 pm

      You really think this old timers mom is still tickin? Lol

      Reply
    • Anonymous on May 10, 2019 at 3:23 am

      His mom is DEAD!!!

      Reply
  23. Shawn on May 9, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    America has come down to this becuase of Trump’s bad economy farmers and ole timers are now robbing banks.

    Reply
    • Idiot^^^ on May 10, 2019 at 1:25 am

      Trumps economy is the best our economy’s been in like 15 years! not to mention unemployments at an all time low. Just goes to show how stupid you are. Have some more koolaid along with your Trump derangement syndrome.

      Reply
    • Walt Kawolski on May 10, 2019 at 7:31 pm

      Nice try troll.

      Reply
  24. Anonymous on May 9, 2019 at 9:16 pm

    Maybe this was on his bucket list of things to do before he leaves this world.

    Reply
  25. Anonymous on May 9, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Come on Calvert county cops..stop worrying about tag lights and head lights and do something for my tax $$

    Reply
    • Wiggy on May 10, 2019 at 5:02 am

      Maybe you should run for Sherriff or the States Attorney position. Show ‘em how it should really be done. They’re such amateurs.

      Reply
    • Magic Mike on May 10, 2019 at 6:46 am

      Don’t worry.

      The $200k tag readers got this.

      Reply
      • SBD on May 10, 2019 at 7:40 pm

        Again, just like they helped catch the 2 that robbed the Fastop August 31, 2018.

        Reply
        • Anonymous on May 11, 2019 at 1:10 pm

          Ok so thats worth the hundreds of thousands? Dumba##.

          Reply
          • SBD on May 12, 2019 at 7:57 pm

            The cost being worth it is a matter of opinion, the statement I made, that they caught the perpetrators is a matter of fact, you stupid dipshi#. Make sure your stickers are current you whiney little ass or you’ll hell lay for them.

          • SBD on May 12, 2019 at 7:58 pm

            Help pay, GD tablet.

  26. Jboy on May 10, 2019 at 12:23 am

    He new what he was doing probly did it before they won’t catch him

    Reply
  27. Johnnyboy on May 10, 2019 at 12:25 am

    He new what to do he will not get caught hope so but i don’t tink hie will

    Reply
    • fahqueue on May 10, 2019 at 12:51 pm

      How do you manage to fail so miserably at spelling twice in two minutes?

      Reply
      • Wiggy on May 11, 2019 at 5:49 am

        BOOM! Love it.

        Reply
  28. Anonymous on May 10, 2019 at 6:18 am

    Pops got that stage 4 inoperable pancreatic cancer diagnosis and said “screw it, now’s my time to do what I’ve always wanted to do”.

    Reply
  29. Bubba on May 10, 2019 at 7:00 am

    Wasn’t the door greeter, that nice elderaly gentleman at PF Walmart recently let go?

    Reply
    • Fed up on May 10, 2019 at 7:34 pm

      He sure was!

      Reply
  30. Anonymous on May 10, 2019 at 7:42 am

    God you are a frickin idiot. Do you even know how the sheriff’s office works? They have different units for a reason. Hard to believe you are so damn stupid.

    Reply
  31. Anonymous on May 10, 2019 at 8:58 am

    Medicare plan G

    Reply
  32. John Walsh on May 10, 2019 at 11:46 am

    Pops Pegram lives!

    Reply
  33. YourMomZaenus on May 10, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    Where were the parents?

    Reply
    • Fred G. Sanford on May 10, 2019 at 8:59 pm

      Yeah, nobody mentioned that did they Zaenus? LOL.

      Reply
  34. Anonymous on May 10, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    For those Of you that find this situation humorous with your ignorant comments , I truly wonder how funny you would find this if it was your wife or daughter or mother that he was holding a gun on. Shame on you and your ignorance.

    Reply
    • Walt Kawolski on May 10, 2019 at 8:11 pm

      Lighten up Sally. Most people have a sense of humor and don’t see everything with such an uptight serious view. Is this a despicable crime? Yes. Is the image of a tiny little old man with coke bottle glasses robbing a bank funny? Hell yes. Or don’t you have the brains to differentiate the two? Try to find a sense of humor and quit bein’ such a shameful, whiney, condescending little prude. You might get invited more places.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on May 11, 2019 at 1:07 pm

      Blah blah keep crying, whiney.

      Reply
  35. Lorraine Dusseau on May 10, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    People are gossiping that he is desperate and in a financial hole. Prison gives you “3 hots and a cot.” ….. Health care, tv, etc…probably more than he can afford now. Doesn’t seem like he could blame it on meds… but some DEMENTIA or DEPRESSION meds do weird things antidepressants, too).
    The other thing I’ve heard is he meant to rob the FUNERAL HOME.
    Now,seriously, I am thoroughly thinking of the tellers. My sister was a teller. I cannot imagine looking at a gun. I am thinking of those people and my prayers go with them.

    Reply
    • Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on May 15, 2019 at 8:50 am

      Ha! You should kindly try working at a convenience store. Getting robbed is in the job description.

      Reply
  36. Not_Really_Anonymous on May 10, 2019 at 6:13 pm

    My intuition is that this is not an elderly person but a wannabe master of disguises. Nor is this his first time at the bank robbery rodeo. Just by looking at the grainy images there are several things that a discerning eye can zero in on. My prayers go out to those that had to endure this situation while trying to make a living and to law enforcement that they catch this animal and get him off the streets. As a side note the bank should be held accountable to their employees for having piss poor cameras in this day and age where clear crisp imagery is obtainable. Shame on you Fat Cats. Take care of your employees and customers not everything is about the almighty dollar. People’s lives are at stake when they enter your establishments doors.

    Reply
    • curlylocks on May 13, 2019 at 12:05 pm

      agree look close its a mask.

      Reply
  37. Harry Callahan on May 10, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    No Sherlock, it’s an old man, not some diabolical international bank robber. He might be on file at Calvert Pines, but not Interpol.

    Reply
  38. Trump on May 10, 2019 at 10:44 pm

    A disguise

    Reply
  39. Trumps on May 10, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    There are several unsolved bank robberies in this area

    Reply
  40. Anonymous on May 11, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    Ever think it’s not the banks’ cameras but from the police or this site having to upload them? Pretty much every bank has high resolution if you were to look at their monitors. I’ve managed a couple different banks.

    Reply
  41. Christopher McNeil on May 11, 2019 at 2:47 pm

    What is wrong with that America lets Millions of people break the law and come across the boarder everyday. So what the hells the difference?????

    Reply
    • Anonymous on May 12, 2019 at 7:52 pm

      Calm down!! Your a little late for your medication.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on May 14, 2019 at 7:06 pm

        Seems calm to me. Deal with it, little snowflake. It’s the truth.

        Reply
  42. curlylocks on May 13, 2019 at 12:00 pm

    Look closely at those photos… I think that is a mask, the scarf is to hide the edges of the mask. Bet thats not a senior citizen!

    Reply
    • Harry Callahan on May 14, 2019 at 5:38 pm

      It very well could be a mask curleylocks, the images given aren’t that clear and some people’s real faces look like masks. Teller info should clarify mask or not. I’m assuming (and I shouldn’t) that the Deputies got their description from the tellers and not just video. They may have info they want to keep undisclosed at this point of the investigation. Better images would be nice.

      Reply
  43. Deputy Barney Fife on May 13, 2019 at 7:09 pm

    Looks like ‘ol Ernest T. Bass to me.

    Reply
  44. Bw on May 19, 2019 at 10:08 am

    You can buy a pistol every 2 weeks with what my health care costs.

    Reply
  45. Anonymous on May 19, 2019 at 11:51 am

    He just keeps ramping up the criminal ladder. Next stop after another weenie slap of 30 yes with suspended down to 18months at county jail is murder.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.