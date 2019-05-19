UPDATE: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Release Statement on Arrest of Armed Bank Robber

UPDATE 5/19/2019 @ 11:30 a.m.: Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office spent countless hours over the past two weeks exploring all leads to apprehend the suspect in the PNC Bank Robbery that took place on May 9, 2019 in Owings, MD. Detectives were able to determine a suspect using all available technology in law enforcement investigations.
Leads took Detectives to Donald Edward Rankin, 63 of Lexington Park, who has a lengthy criminal history to include illegal narcotic use and sexual abuse of a minor where he was currently wanted through a neighboring jurisdiction.
The investigation took detectives and members of the warrant apprehension unit to a hotel in Prince George’s County on May 18, 2019 where the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Rankin was processed and charged with Armed Robbery, 1st Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Assault, Illegal Handgun Possession and Theft Over $1500. Rankin and is being held at the Calvert County Detention Center on a No Bond Status pending an additional bond review on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Detectives would like to thank the community for their assistance in this investigation and the many leads that were sent.
UPDATE 5/19/2019 @ 9:30 a.m.: The Owings PNC Bank robber was apprehended and arrested last night. Calvert County Sheriff’s Office detectives followed up on leads culminating in the arrest. The suspect has two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor through St. Mary’s County and Armed Robbery through Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. More details will be forthcoming.
5/9/2019: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance to help identify the Owings PNC Bank Robbery suspect. Disregard white Ford truck. The vehicle has been located. If you have any information, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.
5/9/2019 @ 10:35 a.m.: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office released an advisory telling citizens to avoid the area of the PNC Bank in Owings.
Police are responding to and investigating a bank robbery that occurred before 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Police say the bank robbery suspect is a white male in his 60’s wearing a red plaid shirt armed with a handgun.
He was last seen heading North on Route 4 in a
white 2-door Ford pickup truck with a white cap over the bed
Hopefully that gun will misfire and blow his dinky little manhood off. People like him who are willing to terrorize innocent people due to their own failures in life are worthless and don't deserve to live in civilized society. If he is in his 60's he does not deserve to ever leave prison alive once he is caught. Odds are he will be caught, the FBI will take over the investigation and most of the time they get their man.
Agree with most of your statement, but it's not the FBI's jurisdiction, and that's a good thing because they rarely get their man. They are usually tipped off by local LE or citizens. They were tipped off multiple times by multiple people about Cruz and did nothing to prevent the Parkland school shooting. I hear they are pretty good at getting illegal FISA warrants though.
Disclaimer: Most FBI agents and personnel are good, legitimate people but the Bureau needs to purge itself of political punks.
They heed a net, straight jacket, and Pulp Fiction gag ball for Homey Comey, but I’ll settle for the cuffs that should be comin’
soon.
Bank robberies are federal crimes genius. The FBI has jurisdiction over EVERY bank robbery in the United States and their territories.
They have authority because banks are federally insured,and part of the Federal Reserve System, but you usually won't see them investigate little mom & pop (pun intended) bank robberies, and if they do, it is usually in an assist or joint investigation role with LE of that jurisdiction. And then they give Local LE juris-DIC-tion alright. ATF regulates all FFL licensed businesses but it is the State Police that do inspections. Don't hold your breath waiting for them to investigate this one, it ain't the movies and Pacino won't be chasin' pops down.
investigate this one, it ain’t the movies and Pacino won’t be chasin’ pops down.
Well either way you’re wrong Mr.Knowitall because FBI does have jurisdiction.
And as you can read, if you have any info you call the Sheriff's Dept. not the FBI, Brainiac.
I disagree with all of your statement…
Magic Mike, why don’t you use those tag readers? It’s how you sold them to a gullible (or complicit) Board of County Commissioners.
Those tag readers did lead to the capture of the pair that robbed the Fastop in Dunkirk, August 31, 2018. Pops might not have gone that way.
That S.S check just wasn’t cutting it thank god no one was hurt.
Hurt?
How about traumatized?
Don’t you think those tellers were “changed” by some thug threatening their lives with a handgun?
This isn’t some cute little pops stunt – this is a heartless criminal that needs puttin AWAY for life!
Although the images are fairly decent, can’t they use high definition cameras so you can at least read the hat? Seem rather poor quality. Hope no one was hurt.
It says Matthews it’s a bow company, that’s all I’ll shoot.
It’s a Matthews hat, a bow company.
He’s wearing a mask
You can tell he’s wearing a mask, my point is why are the video stills such poor quality? It’s the 21st century
Same reason bank tellers are so under-paid.
Banking institutions are tight-wads!
They worship that dollar, can’t bare to spend it.
Looked at your banking interest accumulated lately?
Ha! Better rates under your mattress!
A bank teller’s job is technical in nature how?
So in your mind, only tech jobs are worthy of higher pay.
Got it. Responsibility, risk, finances are to be looked down on if compared to “technical” stuff. Like getting the degree – it definitely made us all worth more, as human beings. Without one, toss em a bone and spit on them.
America has come down to this becuase of Trump’s bad economy farmers and ole timers are now robbing banks.
Trumps economy is the best our economy’s been in like 15 years! not to mention unemployments at an all time low. Just goes to show how stupid you are. Have some more koolaid along with your Trump derangement syndrome.
Nice try troll.
Come on Calvert county cops..stop worrying about tag lights and head lights and do something for my tax $$
Maybe you should run for Sherriff or the States Attorney position. Show ‘em how it should really be done. They’re such amateurs.
Don’t worry.
The $200k tag readers got this.
Again, just like they helped catch the 2 that robbed the Fastop August 31, 2018.
Ok so thats worth the hundreds of thousands? Dumba##.
The cost being worth it is a matter of opinion, the statement I made, that they caught the perpetrators is a matter of fact, you stupid dipshi#. Make sure your stickers are current you whiney little ass or you’ll hell lay for them.
Help pay, GD tablet.
God you are a frickin idiot. Do you even know how the sheriff’s office works? They have different units for a reason. Hard to believe you are so damn stupid.
For those Of you that find this situation humorous with your ignorant comments , I truly wonder how funny you would find this if it was your wife or daughter or mother that he was holding a gun on. Shame on you and your ignorance.
People are gossiping that he is desperate and in a financial hole. Prison gives you “3 hots and a cot.” ….. Health care, tv, etc…probably more than he can afford now. Doesn’t seem like he could blame it on meds… but some DEMENTIA or DEPRESSION meds do weird things antidepressants, too).
Now,seriously, I am thoroughly thinking of the tellers. My sister was a teller. I cannot imagine looking at a gun. I am thinking of those people and my prayers go with them.
My intuition is that this is not an elderly person but a wannabe master of disguises. Nor is this his first time at the bank robbery rodeo. Just by looking at the grainy images there are several things that a discerning eye can zero in on. My prayers go out to those that had to endure this situation while trying to make a living and to law enforcement that they catch this animal and get him off the streets. As a side note the bank should be held accountable to their employees for having piss poor cameras in this day and age where clear crisp imagery is obtainable. Shame on you Fat Cats. Take care of your employees and customers not everything is about the almighty dollar. People's lives are at stake when they enter your establishments doors.
Ever think it’s not the banks’ cameras but from the police or this site having to upload them? Pretty much every bank has high resolution if you were to look at their monitors. I’ve managed a couple different banks.
