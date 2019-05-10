Shooting in Lexington Park Sends Adult Male to Area Trauma Center with Minor Injuries

On Thursday, May 9, 2019, at approximately 9:50 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to 21620 Liberty Street in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot wound.

Police arrived on scene to find an adult male who was conscious alert and breathing,

The man had a minor injury from a bullet that grazed body.

As a precaution, the patient was transported by ambulance to a trauma center in Prince George’s County with non-life-threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.

