Serious Crash in Mechanicssville Sends One to Trauma Center

May 12, 2019

On Friday, May 10, 2019, at approximately 7:50 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Mechanicsville Road in Chaptico, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the intersection involved in a head-on collision with no subjects trapped.

One patient was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

One patient was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.




