Charges Pending for 50-Year-Old Huntingtown Woman After High Speed Chase Ends in Crash

On May 09, 2019 at approximately 10:29 p.m., Deputy B. Wilson, of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a red GMC Sierra pick-up truck on Maryland Route 260, in Owings.

The vehicle briefly pulled over, but then sped off as the deputy approached the vehicle. The vehicle, operated by Michelle Booth, 50, of Huntingtown, turned northbound on Maryland Route 4. The vehicle reached speeds of up to 100 miles per hour prior to exiting at MD Route 717 Water Street, entering the downtown area of Upper Marlboro. The suspect vehicle continued at high speeds attempting to elude deputies. Eventually, the vehicle returned to Maryland Route 301 and continued northbound before turning right on Marlboro Pike (MD 725) and continuing towards Old Crain Highway.

In order to stop the dangerous actions of the suspect vehicle, deputies initiated a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver causing the vehicle to leave the roadway. Once leaving the roadway the vehicle rolled onto the driver’s side.

Booth was given initial medical treatment and removed from the vehicle without further incident. Based on the mechanism of the injuries, she was transported via ground to Prince Georges Hospital Center (Shock Trauma).

No other injuries were sustained during this incident.

Several charges are pending for Booth.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to call Deputy B. Wilson at the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800.

Photos courtesy of Fox 5 DC.

