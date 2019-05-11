WALDORF – Southern Maryland Roller Derby’s first bout of 2019 is coming to a track near you! This rematch versus the Mason Dixon Roller Vixens will be at Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf, on Saturday May 18. Come and enjoy a day of derby with us!
Doors open at 5:30pm, and the first whistle blows at 6pm. Presale tickets are available online for $8 or $10 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. Bring a chair or blanket and grab the seats with the most action right on the sidelines. We will have SMRD merch, other vendors, and a 50/50 raffle for Blue Crabs Tickets, so bring some cash!
SMRD was the first women’s flat track roller derby league in Southern Maryland and is also a 501c(3) non-profit organization supported by members, sponsors, fundraising and donations. We are also a sanctioned and nationally ranked team with the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association.
For more information, visit www.somdrollerderby.org.
Southern Maryland Roller Derby’s First Bout of 2019
