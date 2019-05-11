Sheriff’s Office Investigating Drive-By Shooting of 16-Year-Old in Valley Lee

On Friday, May 10, 2019, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center received a call from a female stating her brother was shot while in the area of Boothe Farm Lane in Valley Lee.

The victim said a vehicle had driven past him when he heard a gunshot.

The gunshot victim a 16-year-old, male, was driven to the Valey Lee Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad by a family member.

Police arrived at the firehouse and made contact with the teen, who was suffering from a single gunshot to his thigh. He was conscious and breathing at the time.

The victim was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and details will be provided as they become available.

