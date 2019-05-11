Chaptico Woman to Compete for the Title of Miss Maryland USA, 2020

Cassidy Michelle Lacey 21 years old, of Chaptico, MD. Will compete for the title of Miss Maryland USA, 2020 on November 8th – 10th 2019 at the North Bethesda North Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Bethesda Maryland.

Miss Lacey is the daughter of, Brian and Delores Lacey. She is a dental assistant in Leonardtown, MD. And has been in the dental field for three years. Miss Lacey has had a dream of becoming a professional model since she was a little girl. From 2016 to present she has been published in multiple magazines and on cover pages in New York City during her appearance at New York Fashion week 2019. She has walked the runway in New York Fashion week, 2018 and 2019 during the spring collection releases of national and international designers. Miss Lacey also attended LA fashion week in 2018 working with two celebrity designers. Miss Lacey has been a model for a clothing line called.

Current Boutique locates in Alexandria, VA also located in California since 2018. Recently signing on to model with Route One Apparel this past August. Miss Lacey is determined to bring home this Title Miss Maryland USA 2020 back to St. Mary’s County. With the generous help from her sponsors helping her reach her goal, and being by her side during this journey, she is very thankful and says she could not have done this without them.

Sponsors

SMAC Fitness

Styled by Dawn

Moose Lodge

Glow lash and beauty

Big Ed pro tires

The Miss Maryland USA and Miss Maryland teen USA pageants are the official preliminaries to the Miss USA and Miss universe pageants and are proud to be the newest member of the WME/IMG Family. The contestant chosen as Miss Maryland USA 2020 will go on to represent the state of Maryland in the 2020 Miss USA pageant.

