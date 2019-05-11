Charles County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Unit Announces 2019 Youth Summer Sports Camps

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Unit has announced the dates for the 2019 youth summer sports camps:

Kops for Kids Football Camp will be held at North Point High School, located at 2500 Davis Road Waldorf, MD 20603, on June 17-18 from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The program is being offered to youths currently in grades 3 through 5 who reside in Charles County. Parents of participants will be responsible for transportation to and from North Point High School. There is no cost associated with the Charles County Kops for Kids Camp and participation is limited to the first 80 students accepted into the program. For more information and to register your child, read and fill out the registration form.

Badges for Baseball Camp will be held at Laurel Springs Regional Park in La Plata on July 8-9 from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The program is being offered to youths ages 9-14 who reside in Charles County. Parents of participants will be responsible for transportation to and from Laurel Springs Park. There is no cost associated with the Charles County Badges for Baseball camp and participation is limited to the first 80 students accepted into the program. For more information, read the letter to parents. To register your child, fill out the registration form.

Ladies Leadership Soccer Camp will take place at Laurel Springs Regional Park in La Plata on July 11-12 from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The program is being offered to young ladies ages 7-10 who reside in Charles County. Parents of participants will be responsible for transportation to and from Laurel Springs Park. There is no cost associated with the Ladies Leadership Soccer Camp and participation is limited to the first 40 students accepted into the program. For more information and to register your child, read and fill out the registration form.

Special thanks to Charles County Board of Education, the Greater Waldorf Jaycees, the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, and the College of Southern Maryland Hawks Baseball for their support of these programs.