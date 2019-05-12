One Transported to Trauma Center After Early Morning Crash in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, May 12, 2019, at approximately 9:20 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and South Sandgates Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a t-bone style collision and confirmed one patient was trapped.

One patient was extricated in approximately 10 minutes and transported by ground to an area trauma center.

One patient signed care refusal forms on the scene, and two patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.