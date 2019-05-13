Rollover Crash in Mechanicsville Keeps Volunteers Busy on Mother’s Day

On Sunday, May 12, 2019, at approximately 12:50 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of 39205 Golden Beach Road and Huntt Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned and subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on its side with the single occupant trapped.

The single occupant was extricated by firefighters in approximately 15 minutes.

The patient was transported by ground to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

