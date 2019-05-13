Tyrone Jay Frederick Jr.

May 13, 2019

Tyrone Jay Frederick Jr. entered into eternal peace on Monday, May 6, 2019. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at New Community COGIC, 3480 Catterton Place , Waldorf, MD 20602. Interment will be at Heritage Cemetery Waldorf, MD. The family would greatly appreciate donations be made to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home via credit card or cash.

This entry was posted on May 13, 2019 at 10:06 am and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Bottom, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.