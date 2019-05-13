Tyrone Jay Frederick Jr. entered into eternal peace on Monday, May 6, 2019. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at New Community COGIC, 3480 Catterton Place , Waldorf, MD 20602. Interment will be at Heritage Cemetery Waldorf, MD. The family would greatly appreciate donations be made to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home via credit card or cash.

