Kenneth John “Kenny” Zimmerer, formerly of Romney, West Virginia departed this life on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

He was born April 5, 1957 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was the son of the late Walter Anthony Zimmerer and Mildred Eva (Fleckenstein) Zimmerer.

Kenny proudly served his country in the United States Navy beginning on January 7, 1977. He was proud to have served on the John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier before his honorable discharge on January 3, 1980. During his tour he was privileged to be able to travel the world and experience other cultures. He loved to reminisce about his favorite location, Italy.

Kenny was a good man and spent his final years charming the ladies at the Veterans Home. He made many friends during his time there, and the staff and residents honored him with a Special Final Salute as he left the property for the last time. He enjoyed playing Bingo, hiking and crabbing. He could spend hours outdoors in nature. He favored the beauty and peace nature brought to his soul. He was a kind man who made life-long friends with the people he encountered throughout his life and he will be missed by all.

Kenny is survived by his siblings, Steve Zimmerer of Baltimore, MD, Lenny Zimmerer (Karen) of Baltimore, MD and Shelly McLaughlin of Romney, WV. He is also survived by two (2) nephews, Tyler and Corey and one (1) niece, Ava. He was proceeded in death by his parents.

At this time all arrangements will be private, with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.