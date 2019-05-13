Sergio Manuel Hernandez, Jr. 37, of Charlotte Hall, MD departed this life on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, after succumbing to injuries from an automobile accident.

He was born March 9, 1982 in Washington, D.C. He is the son of the late Sergio Manuel Hernandez Sr. and Salvadora (Fernandez) Hernandez of Capital Heights, MD.

Sergio met the love of his life and best friend, Colleen Hernandez, when he was a young man of 15 and she a sweet 13 years old. They were married for two glorious years after spending over twenty years living and loving in a committed relationship that produced three wonderful and beautiful children. They only recently purchased their dream home on fifteen acres to raise their loving family.

Sergio provided for his family working as a construction worker. He believed in working hard and keeping his family first and foremost in everything he did. He would take his children to work on various jobs with him and they loved to go with their dad.

Sergio was a caring father who loved his children. He would spend hours riding around with his oldest son, as he practiced driving with his new permit. He enjoyed watching his middle son, Damian, play football and cheered him from the sidelines. His beautiful three-year old princess, Mia Rose was a Daddy’s Girl. When he wasn’t with his wife and children, Sergio could be found repairing small engines, checking out classic cars or driving around just to discover new places. He enjoyed thrift shopping and looking for a great find. He spent many hours riding his dirt bike and ATV’s with his family and children on their property. Sergio went on family vacations to the beach to keep his family happy when he would have preferred a cooler climate. He would do anything to keep his family happy.

He was such a kind and caring man. He was always accepting of others and he would do anything he could to help. He was a wonderful example of true human kindness. He enjoyed spending time with his brothers, Danny, Michael and David and sisters, Patty and Belkis and other extended family when he would host everyone for cookouts and family get-togethers. Sergio will be missed by many, but none as much as his family.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his three children, Sergio Emilio Hernandez, Damian Antonio Hernandez and Mia Rose Hernandez all of Charlotte Hall, MD. He is also survived by three brothers, Daniel Hernandez of Hyattsville, MD, David Alvarez of Greenbelt, MD and Michael Hernandez of Oneonta, NY; two sisters, Patricia Hernandez of Greenbelt, MD and Belkis Alvarez of Greenbelt, MD; his mother-in-law Gail Basle, father-in-law Kenny Mohamed and two brothers-in-law, Bryan Bolden and David Worley; three nephews, Izaiah, Jaxson and Wilson an numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Sergio was proceeded in death by his father, Sergio Manuel Hernandez, Sr. and sister, Theresa Hernandez.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for a Memorial Celebration at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Memorial prayers will be heard at 1:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.