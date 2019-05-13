Family of Missing Person Amanda Eller Plans Gathering of Hope at Leonardtown Wharf

The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Amanda Eller who was reported missing on Thursday, May 9, 2019.

Amanda was last seen on May 8, 2019, at 07:30 a.m. Her white Toyota RAV4 was found by police in the parking lot at the Makawao Forest Reserve on May 9, 2019 at about 9:50 a.m.

Amanda Eller is described as a 35-year-old female, 5’7” tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If she is located or if anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Maui Police Department at (808)244-6400 or 911 in an emergency.

AFacebook page with more information has been set up and can be seen HERE.

Before Amanda vanished Wednesday, She parked her white Toyota RAV4 and was preparing for a hike in the Maui forest, She left her phone and wallet in the car and her key on the car tire.

Police found Eller’s car and belongings but, days later, have found no sign of Eller.

Hundreds of volunteers have searched the Makawao Forest Reserve looking for Eller.

As officials scaled back their search. Julia Eller spent Mother’s Day preparing for a flight to Maui to join the search for her daughter.

“Please, please, hold on, Amanda. I’m coming,” she told KITV 4. “. . . We still have history to make together, and I need you as part of my life.”

The family has offered $10,000 for information that leads to her safe return, the Associated Press reported.

A Gathering of Hope for Amanda Eller has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 7:30 p.m., at Leonardtown Wharf.

Information for the Gathering of Hope for Amanda Eller is below and can be found on Facebook HERE.

Please join us for a Gathering of Hope for our girl, Amanda. This event is open to anyone who wishes to come. It is a gathering of positivity, hope, and faith. There will be no negativity! Our goal from this event is to send positive energy for Amanda’s safe return. Sending good intentions and good thoughts when someone is in need of physical, emotional, spiritual or mental help is more important than you might realize.

In a universe where everything is energy, your thoughts and intentions can, and do, make a difference.