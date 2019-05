Anja Thora Sigurdsson, 47, of Chesapeake Beach, MD passed away April 27, 2019. She was born June 4, 1971 to Marianne (Geiger) and Ivar Sigurdsson. She was raised in Prince Frederick and Owings, and graduated from the Calverton School in Huntingtown. She was a self-employed hairdresser, and in her leisure time enjoyed playing piano, music, art, dining out, and spending time with her children.

Anja is survived by a son Eric Winter, a daughter Emma Longfellow, and a son Wade H. Pierce IV.