Arc Southern Maryland Will Hold Pat Collins Annual Golf Classic June 14

Arc Southern Maryland will host its 17th Annual Pat Collins Golf Classic, named in honor of Pat Collins, a former board president. Collins dedicated his life to making a difference in the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The tournament will be held on June 14th at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby. Registration begins at 7:30 am and the tournament will begin at 8:30 am. Proceeds will support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Sponsorship opportunities are available, ranging from tee sponsor to admiral level sponsorship. Registration is $150 per individual player. For sponsorship opportunities or to register, visit www.arcsomd.org/golf.

About The Arc: The Arc Southern Maryland is a non-profit organization affiliated at the state level with The Arc of Maryland and at the national level with The Arc of the United States, which is the world’s largest grass roots organization of, and for, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), including Down syndrome, autism, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders, cerebral palsy and other diagnoses. Since 1975, The Arc Southern Maryland has provided quality support and programs aimed at creating opportunities for independence and personal success for people with different abilities in inclusive communities. For information about The Arc of Southern Maryland’s programs and services or to make a donation, visit www.arcsomd.org or call (410) 535-2413.