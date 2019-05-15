UM Charles Regional Medical Center Recognized 15th Consecutive Year for Workplace Excellence Award

University of Maryland (UM) Charles Regional Medical Center received the Workplace Excellence Seal of Approval, Health & Wellness Seal of Approval and Eco Leadership awards from the Alliance for Workplace Excellence.

This year marks the 15th successive year UM Charles Regional Medical Center has earned the Workplace Excellence Seal of Approval award, the 13th year winning the Health & Wellness Seal of Approval award and the second year winning the Eco Leadership award.

Workplace Excellence award recipients display an outstanding commitment to balanced leadership and the overall success of their workforce. The Eco leadership award recognizes those visionary employers that are paving the way for environmentally sustainable workplaces. Winners of the Health & Wellness Seal of Approval award provide innovative programs promoting employee health and wellness. All award recipients undergo a rigorous assessment process led by an independent review panel of business professional and Master’s and/or Ph.D. level students in the fields of business, industrial and organizational psychology, human resources, environmental science, public health and diversity and inclusion.

“There is a lot to be said for the continued growth and development of our organization and our workforce. To be recognized again this year for the programs we offer that help our employees with work life balance, opportunities for development, wellness and a positive impact on the environment is amazing. We are celebrating 80 years of service to the community this year and that would not be possible without our engaged and committed employees,” said Stacey Cook, vice president of human resources, UM Charles Regional Medical Center.