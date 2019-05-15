15-Year-Old Boy Struck by a Vehicle on Pegg Road After Running into Traffic

On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at approximately 5:25 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Pegg Road and West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway and a 15-year-old male patient off the roadway.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for the child’s injuries.

Witnesses at the scene reported the 15-year-old ran out from a wooded area and directly into traffic on Pegg Road and was subsequently struck.

The operator of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The child was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

Police continue to investigate the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.

