15-Year-Old Boy Struck by a Vehicle on Pegg Road After Running into Traffic

May 15, 2019

On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at approximately 5:25 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Pegg Road and West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway and a 15-year-old male patient off the roadway.

Firefighters requested a helicopter for the child’s injuries.

Witnesses at the scene reported the 15-year-old ran out from a wooded area and directly into traffic on Pegg Road and was subsequently struck.

The operator of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The child was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

Police continue to investigate the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.




4 Responses to 15-Year-Old Boy Struck by a Vehicle on Pegg Road After Running into Traffic

  1. Chris on May 15, 2019 at 8:47 am

    Oh no – that’s horrible. I hope he didn’t run out in front of a car on purpose. Prayers for the boy and the driver who hit him. I personally know someone who hit and killed my neighbor and even though it was his fault, she struggled with guilt for a long time…still does.

    • Anonymous on May 15, 2019 at 6:51 pm

      Why would he run out in front of car on purpose?

  2. Mike on May 15, 2019 at 9:40 am

    Isn’t this the second time in like two weeks a kid was hit on Pegg Road?

  3. Anonymous on May 15, 2019 at 10:04 am

    wonder who’s insurance is going to take care of the damages.

