PFC Ron Walls is Spotlighted this Week on The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Recruiting Facebook Page

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Recruiting Facebook Page is spotlighting PFC Ron Walls, Jr. this week.

PFC Walls joined the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in March 2011 after transferring from another department where he completed 2 years of service. Prior to his career in Law Enforcement, PFC Walls was a History Education Major at Bowie State University and a substitute teacher at Bowie High School. While attending a Criminal Justice Academy, PFC Walls learned quickly how law enforcement agencies work differently.

PFC Walls decided to join the Charles County Sheriff’s Office because “we are full ser­vice.” “I wanted to do everything that was divided into different agencies, with one agency.”

We asked PFC Walls to provide an encouraging tip for future applicants who apply to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. PFC Walls stated “Think of life like Jeopardy. In the game show, you don’t know what question is going to be asked. So you prepare for everything. The academy is no different. But also, do it all efficiently. I’m not saying fast, but do it quickly, with purpose, with good intent and with the best interest. ”

Thank you PFC Walls for your dedication to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office

If you have questions about the Charles County Sheriff’s Office hiring process, benefits or salary? Or if you are interested in contacting the Recruiting Unit for other questions, please contact them at recruiting@ccso.us

