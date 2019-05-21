Rollover Crash in Leonardtown Results in Minor Injuries

May 21, 2019

On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at approximately 6:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the Mr. Tire on Point Lookout Road and Merchants Lane in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned and into the building.

Crews arrived on scene to confirm one vehicle off the roadway and overturned with all occupants out of the vehicle. The building was not involved or damaged.

Two patients were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.


