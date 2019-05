On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at approximately 11:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to 28535 Point Lookout Road and Loveville Road in Loveville, for the reported commercial vehicle fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find an excavator in a gravel pit fully engulfed in fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in approximately 25 minutes.

All units returned to service after 1 hour.