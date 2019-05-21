House Fire Quickly Extinguished by Volunteer Firefighters in Great Mills

May 21, 2019

On Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at approximately 11:55 a.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Hollywood responded to Towey Court and Norris Road in Great Mills, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 1-story single family residence with smoke showing from all four sides of the home. Both occupants were out of the home safely upon arrival.

Upon entering the home, firefighters found an active grease fire in the kitchen with extensions to cabinets and the surrounding area, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire in under 5 minutes.

No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross was requested for 1 adult and 3 children.


