Officers Apprehend Four Robbery Suspects in Charles County

The victim reported two suspects, one who was armed with a gun, approached him as he was sitting outside his room and demanded his money and medication.
The victim complied and the suspects fled in a gray Audi passenger car which was occupied by a driver and a passenger.
M/Cpl. Kuhnow located the suspects’ vehicle traveling north on Route 301 in the area of Preference Drive. He initiated a traffic stop and the suspects were taken into custody.
Joseph Robert Ellsworth Hayes, 22, of Nanjemoy; Jeffrey Carter, 23, of Bryans Road; Annaya Rachel Liverpool, 22, of Virginia and Teziah Marquis Randall, 18, of Bryans Road were charged with robbery, second-degree assault, and other related charges.
Further, prior to entering the detention center, a body scanning machine revealed hidden contraband on Hayes. Forty pills, the same amount stolen from the victim, were recovered.
PFC J. Harley is continuing the investigation.
Forehead tat- winning!
That hickey is super classy
There all out on bail and have priors.BLAME THE JUDGES THERE IS NO EXCUSE FOR THESE JUDGES TO KEEP LETTING THESE CRIMINALS OUT AND ENDANGERING THE PUBLIC.
Winning at life. Keep up the good work idiots.
Hang em high
4 sets of proud parents right here. Just what every parent wants for their kids, terrorize innocent people with a gun all for a few dollars and 40 pills. They all deserve the crap show their lives will inevitably turn into. While they are in prison they can all get matching forehead tattoos.
Winner Winner Chicken Dinner ! Off to the pokey they go.
POS punk thugs. Come try that crap over here in VA, it’s open carry and I would have no problem shooting any punk that comes at me with a gun, either would most other people I know. If Maryland allowed their citizens to protect themselves maybe these people would think twice. Itll always be home but I’m so glad I moved. What BS you can’t even buy a damn handgun without a license. Pathetic.