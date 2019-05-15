Officers Apprehend Four Robbery Suspects in Charles County

On May 8 at 11:36 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motel in the 11000 block of Crain Highway in Glasva for the report of a citizen armed robbery.

The victim reported two suspects, one who was armed with a gun, approached him as he was sitting outside his room and demanded his money and medication.

The victim complied and the suspects fled in a gray Audi passenger car which was occupied by a driver and a passenger.

M/Cpl. Kuhnow located the suspects’ vehicle traveling north on Route 301 in the area of Preference Drive. He initiated a traffic stop and the suspects were taken into custody.

Joseph Robert Ellsworth Hayes, 22, of Nanjemoy; Jeffrey Carter, 23, of Bryans Road; Annaya Rachel Liverpool, 22, of Virginia and Teziah Marquis Randall, 18, of Bryans Road were charged with robbery, second-degree assault, and other related charges.

Further, prior to entering the detention center, a body scanning machine revealed hidden contraband on Hayes. Forty pills, the same amount stolen from the victim, were recovered.

PFC J. Harley is continuing the investigation.

