Louis Edward Quinlan, 80

Louis Edward Quinlan, age 80, of Hollywood, MD, died on Friday, May 10th, 2019 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD, surrounded by his loving family.

Ed was born to Beverly Elizabeth Souder and John Joseph Quinlan on July 17, 1938 in Savage, MD, in the middle of a fierce thunderstorm, as the family lore goes. He grew up in Lansdowne, MD, in his grandmother Laura’s house, with his cousins Jim, Buzz and Bobby Quinlan, and spent his youth playing baseball, rollerskating (he always told us they called him “Lightning on Wheels”), and riding the bus into Baltimore to watch his favorite cowboys on the big screen. An injury to his hip as a toddler kept him bedridden in Kernan Hospital until the age of five, when he had to re-learn how to walk. He spent so much time in the hospital that they took his picture and made him the poster child, literally, for “Crippled Children of Baltimore.” These posters were hung up in stores all over the city, much to his grandmother’s displeasure!

Ed met his future wife, Miss Rebecca Tomberlin, at the Wigwam in Waldorf in 1971. They were married a year later, on Becky’s birthday, and spent 48 wonderful years together. He retired from People’s Life Insurance Company, and later also retired from driving buses for St. Mary’s Transit System. In his free time, he loved going to listen to live bluegrass music, watching old cowboy movies on tv, and taking long road trips with Becky in his beloved red pickup truck. Out of all his travels, he talked the most about Monument Valley in Utah, and about visiting John Wayne’s grave in Orange County, CA.

Ed leaves behind his beloved wife, Becky Quinlan. He always said his children were the light of his life, and he is survived by his son, Eddie (and his wife Dana), and his daughters Amy (and her husband Mark Saye), and Amanda (and her husband Kyle Leger). “Old GrandDad” will be missed greatly by his five grandchildren: Ethan, Madeleine, Chloe, Layne and Scarlett.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 3:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.