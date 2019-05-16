8th Annual Cruisin’ Southern Maryland for Veterans Car Show is Open for Registration

Cruisin’ Southern Maryland for Veterans is a group of local car clubs dedicated to serving our veterans.

Their highly-anticipated annual car show is set and open for registration!

Cars and motorcycles are welcome to ride and the poker run makes for good competition.

Here is a message from our dear friends at Cruisin’ Southern Maryland​:

The 8th Annual Cruisin’ Southern Maryland for Veterans is a 100+ Mile Car Cruise & Car Show to benefit the local veterans at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in St. Mary’s County.

Hosted on Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 25, 2019, the 100+ mile cruise route is a beautiful drive through St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles County, MD with hundreds of your closest automotive friends supporting local veterans.

Our unique charity event is much different than the average car cruise or car show with a fun cruise route featuring multiple car shows throughout the day, charity poker run, 50/50 raffle and Veteran’s Choice Awards at the final show at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

Please visit their website for any questions! http://cruisinsomd.com/cruise