Designated Driver Program to be Held During the Grand Re-Opening of Tiki Bar

Bob Hall, LLC and Anheuser Busch, working together with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse and The Chesapeake Region Safety Council are sponsoring a Designated Driver program to be held during the grand re-opening of the Tiki Bar. The program will run Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18 from noon to 10:00 p.m.

Designated drivers who register will win prizes ranging from can coolies, sunglasses, pop sockets, totes/sling bags, beach mats, tripod stools, folding net chairs, stylus pens/flashlights and much more. Everyone wins a prize! Designated drivers will sign a pledge card, which will be entered into a drawing for four grand prizes. This year’s first prize package is 4 Baltimore Orioles Baseball Tickets versus Red Sox, plus parking pass. The second prize will be six Bowie Baysox Baseball Tickets, plus $150 in cash. Third prize is a 4 Bowie Baysox Tickets, plus $100 in cash. The fourth prize is a $100 Tiki Bar gift card, plus a $50 Visa card from the CAASA Designated Driver Rewards Program. The registration booth is located near the Tiki Bar entrance.

Sheriff Mike Evans will draw the grand prize tickets during a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office on Monday, May 20 at 12:00 in the afternoon. The public is invited to attend.

Citizens are encouraged to have a plan and utilize the Designated Driver program or Ride Share options.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police, as well as law enforcement from neighboring jurisdictions, will be conducting DUI saturation patrols throughout the weekend as part of Maryland’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. These enforcement efforts are funded through the State Highway Administration’s Maryland Highway Safety Office and will continue throughout the spring and summer months. Areas where a high number of DUI arrests or crashes have occurred in the past will be targeted for enforcement efforts.

