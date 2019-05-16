Joann Hope Carter, 56, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, died on May 11th, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on March 17th, 1963 in Orleans France, she was the daughter of Mary Luckett and the late Ralph Luckett.

Joann Carter was a homemaker, and a Mom. She loved listening to music, dancing, embroidering, and spending time with family. She enjoyed watching television, especially Judge Judy.

Joann Carter was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Michael Carter; children Susan Carter, and Jacob Carter. She is also survived by her mother, her sisters Constance Walton, and Elizabeth Kidwell; her brother John Luckett; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Family and friends to gather on Saturday, May 18th, 2019 at 11 AM with the memorial service to follow at 12 PM at Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, Maryland 20637. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 South Franklin Street, New Ulm, Minnesota, 56073 or to the Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.