David Lee Fowler, 73, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on May 13, 2019 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on September 12, 1945 in Washington, DC, he was the loving son of Martha Fowler of Mechanicsville, MD and the late Marvin Fowler. David was the loving husband of Valerie Fowler whom he married on April 25, 1993 in Chaptico, MD. David is survived by his step son Christopher Tomkiewicz of McMinnville, OR, along with his sister Dorothy Fowler Green of Mitchellville, MD. He graduated from Suitland High School in 1963 and attended the University Of Maryland College. David served in the United States Army from May 3, 1966 to March 29, 1968. His duty station was in Germany. David was a farmer. He enjoyed woodworking, and history.

The family will receive friends on May 17, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD, where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at 12 Noon in Resurrection Cemetery Clinton, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Ronald Cone, Cary Cone, William Green, James Green and Christopher Tomkiewicz.

In lieu of lower contributions may be made to St. Mary’s County Welfare League (SMAWL) P.O. Box 1232 Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Second Hope Rescue, Inc. P.O. Box 2012 Leonardtown, MD 20650 or http://www.secondhoperescue.org/.