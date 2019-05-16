Robert “Bob” Eugene Hood of Upper Marlboro, MD, passed away at home on May 11, 2019. He was born to Fay Sims Hood and the late Donald “Gene” Eugene Hood in Washington, DC on August 4, 1954.

Bob was an adventurous spirit, a quality he instilled in his daughters. He started his career as an electrician but soon found his passion as a pyrotechnician. For over 20 years he traveled the world creating effects on stage, taking time to see the sights and making friends along the way. Some of the places he spoke about most were Australia, Germany, Portugal and Japan. He regularly gathered with friends to play darts. He was an avid reader, enjoyed Sci-Fi movies and playing cards.

Bob’s memory will live on through his children, Jessica M. Hood and husband Brian C. Suter of San Leandro, CA, Julie C. Hood of Annapolis, his sisters and brother, Donna J. Hood, Robin L. Pilkerton (Francis), John E. Hood (Sue), Alice J. Johnson (Bernard), Joyce L. Johnson (Paul), numerous nieces and nephews and the many friends he made around the world.