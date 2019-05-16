Jonathan Alan Wessels, 28, of Port Republic, MD passed away on May 10, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was born on June 2, 1990 in Cheverly, MD to David R. Wessels and the late Karen D. Wessels.

Jonathan was an extremely devoted father to his son whom he loved dearly. He loved music and played the drums and guitar. He loved to joke around and make other people laugh. He always brightened the room and was a joy to be around.

Jonathan is survived by his fiancé Erika Bowers, son Tyler Robert Wessels, his father David Robert Wessels and his siblings, Joseph David Wessels, Joshua August Wessels, and Hannah Elizabeth Wessels. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Betty and Joe Markauskas and parental grandfather, August Herman Wessels.

The family will receive friends on Thursday May 16, 2019 from 11 AM till the time of services at 12 noon.at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Road, Port Republic, MD. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens.Memorial contributions may be made to the Carol M. Porto Treatment Center.