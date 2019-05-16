Shirley Schellin, 83, of Chesapeake Beach, MD passed away at her home on May 9, 2019 after a long hard-fought battle with cancer. Shirley was born on June 4, 1935 in Washington, DC to the late John and Violet Davis. She grew up in the DC area and attended Oxon Hill High School. She moved her family to Fairhaven, MD in the early 1960’s. After many wonderful years in Fairhaven they moved to Chesapeake Beach, where she also loved to live. Shirley and her husband Bob owned and operated The Happy Hamburger Restaurant in Lexington Park, MD for many years. She then worked and became Manager at the Morrison’s Cafeteria in Annapolis. Shirley’s most recent job was as a greeter at Walmart in Prince Frederick, where she loved talking with her customers and co-workers. She often talked about how much she missed working there and the friendships she had made.

Shirley treasured spending time with her family. She loved the cookouts and the many holiday dinners she shared with them. She was a diehard Redskins fan. She loved living by the beach, walking on the boardwalk, crafting, gardening, painting, watching Y&R and movies on Hallmark. She also loved to travel, especially on the cruises her and Bob took. Shirley also loved her trips to Williamsburg, talking with people and sharing her memories. She always had a kind word with everyone she met.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” Schellin, daughter Patricia “Pat Withers, grandson Gene Hutchinson, stepchildren Karen, Michael, and Marc Schellin, sister Phyllis Rogers, brothers John Davis, Jr., and William, Lewis, and Charles Franklin. She is survived by her children JoAnn Faber, Norman Faber (Jeannette), Brenda Talbot (Donnie), and Carol Faber O’Dell, son-in-law Mike Withers, stepchildren Denise, Julie, and Matthew (Julie) Schellin, brother Mervin Franklin, sister-in-law Dorothy “Dottie” Davis, and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and family-like members and close friends. She will be missed so very much.