Amanda Diane Williams, 36, of La Plata Maryland passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

She was born on October 30, 1982, at Physicians Memorial Hospital in La Plata Md. to the late Donald and Brenda Skinner. She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Brian Williams, brother, Danny Skinner (Anna), sister, Christine Barber (Nevin), two nephews, Shane Barber and Nicholas Skinner, three nieces, Olivia and Jessica Skinner and Brooke Barber.

Growing up she was active in church, 4-H, softball, and marching band. Amanda loved life. She lived in La Plata, Gulfport, Miss., New Orleans, La., Oak Harbor, Wash. and the country of Germany. She enjoyed traveling to various countries and visited thirty of the fifty states. Amanda especially loved America’s state and national parks. Amanda loved her family and the kids she worked with at child development centers in Germany and New Orleans.

Visitation will be held at the La Plata United Methodist Church, of which she was a member, on Friday, May 10th from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday May 11th at 11AM at the La Plata United Methodist Church;. Interment to follow in the Dentsville Methodist Cemetery. Flowers are welcomed, but donations to the American Diabetes Association in Amanda’s honor are preferred.

