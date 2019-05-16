Katherine Jean Absher, a vibrant woman who was full of energy and light, passed away at the age of 60 after succumbing to Pancreatic cancer on Monday May 6, 2019. Katherine courageously fought a difficult battle against the disease for two years prior to her death, becoming an inspiration to those who knew and loved her. She was born to the late John Francis Hessman and Marion Agnes Hessman (Casey) in Washington, DC on September 11, 1958.

Katherine spent over 20 years as a successful mortgage broker followed by 10 years with the Federal Government (FDIC and USDA). In addition to her professional achievements, Katherine was also a loving sister, mother to four children, and a dedicated, caring wife. She will always be remembered for her beauty, curiosity, enthusiasm, sense of humor and passion for life. May we continue to draw strength from her unwavering determination to challenge the odds and to never give up while remaining the picture of poise and grace.

Katherine’s memory will live on through her Husband, Richard A. Absher, Jr.; four children, son Jack Pruitt and wife Megan, son Richard Adam Absher, daughter Casey Jones and husband Scott, daughter Kimberly Absher, and her two grandsons; Denny Jones and Jack W. Pruitt, along with numerous relatives and friends.

Following the service, there will be a celebration of life at Honey’s Harvest Farm, 5801 Brooks Woods Rd., Lothian, MD 20711 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.